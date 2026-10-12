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“Russia’s influence on global diesel is negligible”: Zelenskyy named the real cause of the energy crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

Zelenskyy said that the roots of the energy crisis lie in the Middle East, while Russia’s share of the global diesel market stands at 2.2%.

“Russia’s influence on global diesel is negligible”: Zelenskyy named the real cause of the energy crisis

The roots of the current energy crisis lie in the Middle East, while Russia’s influence on the global diesel fuel market is insignificant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed this view during a conversation at the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin exploits other countries’ willingness to engage in dialogue, but Ukraine will not agree to arrangements that humiliate its dignity.

Energy. The roots of the crisis come from the Middle East. Everyone understands this perfectly well. Everyone knows how to do the math. If Russia’s influence on the world’s overall diesel supply is 2.2%, then what influence do they have on the price? It is negligible

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

The head of state is convinced that Putin’s influence on international processes can also be significantly limited if no additional opportunities are created for him. Zelenskyy also noted that the Russian dictator takes advantage of other states’ desire to negotiate with him, even when such dialogue does not provide for equality and fairness.

And if Putin is not given opportunities, then he will have negligible influence in other areas as well. He simply takes advantage of the fact that people want dialogue with him, even though there is no equality or fairness in it

- the Ukrainian leader stressed.

He also added that official Kyiv remains open to negotiations, but is not prepared to sacrifice its dignity and independence in order to reach agreements.

Ukraine is simply demonstrating that it is a normal, independent state that is ready to negotiate. But Ukraine will not humiliate itself

- the head of state concluded.

We remind you

A little earlier, Irish Finance Minister Harris also linked the energy crisis to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the US war with Iran, and denied the role of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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