The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Assault Forces refuted information about the alleged capture of the village of Mar’yine in Sumy region, noting that Russia’s Ministry of Defense "liberates" the settlement once every year and a half. The 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Assault Forces reported this on September 26, according to UNN.

Details

"Russia’s Ministry of Defense has a tradition: once every year and a half, it liberates the settlement of Mar’yine in Sumy region. Today is that day. This time, according to the enemy’s Ministry of Defense, Russian troops drove Ukrainian Armed Forces units out of there ‘as a result of fierce fighting.’ The previous liberation reported by Russian forces took place on May 19, 2025, and at that time it was ‘as a result of decisive actions.’ In 16 months, decisive actions have turned into fierce fighting, while Mar’yine remained under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces all that time," the Air Assault Forces reported.

As noted by the Air Assault Forces, the news surprised even their own side. At 6:34 a.m., enemy propagandists were still writing about "advancing in the area of Mar’yine," but just three hours later, the advance suddenly became a "liberation." Such speed was not achieved on the battlefield, but on Telegram it went smoothly.

"We emphasize that since the beginning of the year, the Russian army has not captured a single settlement in the area of responsibility of the 8th Air Assault Forces Corps in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, whose ‘liberation’ the occupiers reported. It is the same with Mar’yine. Based on the enemy’s logic, we can expect the next ‘liberation’ of this settlement approximately in early 2028," the Air Assault Forces added.

Let us remind you

The Defense Forces continue to control the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk region despite fake reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense, while Russian assault groups are promptly identified and destroyed on the approaches to it.