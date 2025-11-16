The policy of deterring the Russian Federation must be replaced by a policy of proactive actions. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

As Kovalenko noted, modern Russia, unlike its predecessor - the Soviet Union - is not capable of compromise, because the current Russian elites are completely dependent on war and confrontation.

For them, transitioning to lasting peace and competitive coexistence means death. Because the economy has been rebuilt for war, and political and economic dependence on China is critical. - states the head of the CPD.

He added that only the destruction of the current Russian elite can guarantee peace in Europe.

Everything else will be a temporary pause. And, ultimately, it will inevitably lead to a major war involving NATO countries. - Kovalenko summarized.

