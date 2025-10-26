$41.900.00
October 25, 07:33 PM
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev brought chocolate candies with quotes from the Russian dictator to negotiations in the USA. Among the quotes were: "Russia is a country that fears nothing" and "Russia's borders don't end anywhere."

"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USA

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev brought chocolate candies with quotes from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a gift to the United States. The diplomat published the corresponding post on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

Among the quotes are "Russia is a country that fears nothing," "If necessary, we can teach anyone we need to," and "Russia's borders do not end anywhere."

Continuing the Russia-US dialogue

- Dmitriev wrote in the post.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible, but there is one condition for it. According to the head of the White House, for the summit, an understanding of reaching an agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is necessary.

As Trump said, "we need to know that we are going to make a deal. I'm not going to waste my time."

