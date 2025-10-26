Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev brought chocolate candies with quotes from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a gift to the United States. The diplomat published the corresponding post on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

Among the quotes are "Russia is a country that fears nothing," "If necessary, we can teach anyone we need to," and "Russia's borders do not end anywhere."

Continuing the Russia-US dialogue - Dmitriev wrote in the post.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible, but there is one condition for it. According to the head of the White House, for the summit, an understanding of reaching an agreement on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is necessary.

As Trump said, "we need to know that we are going to make a deal. I'm not going to waste my time."

