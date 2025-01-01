Russia's attack on the capital: the historic building of the National Union of Writers was damaged

As a result of Russian shelling, the building of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine, a historical and architectural monument where prominent writers once worked, was damaged. This was reported by writer Yuriy Doroshenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Due to the shelling by the Muscovites, a historical and architectural monument - the building of our National Union of Writers of Ukraine - was damaged today... Russian barbarians and inhumans!" - wrote writer Yuriy Doroshenko.

He noted that at one time the building was home to veteran writers Andriy Malyshko, Volodymyr Sosiura, Oles Honchar, Pavlo Zahrebelnyi, and others.

