Russian attack on the capital: Ukrainian neuroscientist Igor Zima and his wife killed

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on January 1, a prominent Ukrainian scientist, neuroscientist Ihor Zyma, along with his wife and pet, was killed. The family friend Daria Dushechkina wrote about it, UNN reports.

"On 01/01/25, in the first drone attack on Kyiv 2025, our friend, an outstanding man, Doctor of Science Igor Zyma died, along with his wife and cat. Right at home. In bed," the post reads.

Earlier, journalist Oleksiy Bobrovnikov wrote on his Facebook page: "Today, the enemy attacked the city and hit the apartment of our friend Igor Zyma, a neuroscientist, professor, and specialist in odors. While Igor is not answering the phone, we keep our fingers crossed."

Ihor Zyma worked as a lecturer at the Institute of Biology and Medicine at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, with more than 40 years of scientific experience. He headed a research group that studied neuro- and psychophysiology.

It is preliminarily known that buildings in the center of Kyiv were attacked by Russia with at least four shaheds.