Russia’s attack on Kyiv — the home of Dynamo player Tymchyk was damaged

Photo: www.instagram.com/karinatymchyk

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on Monday, October 12, the apartment where Oleksandr Tymchyk, a defender for Kyiv's "Dynamo," lives was damaged. Earlier, Russia attacked a residential building in Kyiv where Tymchyk's teammate, Oleksandr Pikhalionok, lives. Tymchyk's wife, Karina, reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Our windows, you fucking animals - Tymchyk captioned the photo.

She showed the damaged windows and the damaged courtyard of the building where the couple lives.

Additional information

The 29-year-old Oleksandr Tymchyk is a product of Kyiv's "Dynamo" academy, and has played for the club since 2014. This season, the footballer has played two matches for the Kyiv side, scoring one goal in the match against "Veres."

The defender has missed his last six matches due to an injury he sustained in the match against "Kolos" back in August.

Currently, after seven rounds, "Dynamo" are third in the Ukrainian Premier League.

To recap

The Russian army attacked a residential building in Kyiv where Oleksandr Pikhalionok, a midfielder for Kyiv's "Dynamo," lives.