Russia's attack on Dnipro on November 3: 17 injured, one person killed

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In Dnipro, 17 people were injured and one person was killed as a result of the Russian attack that occurred on the night of November 3. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers pulled a living woman from under the rubble. Medics are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

Warning: 18+ video!!!

In addition, Hanzha reported that the Russian attack on Dnipro damaged the buildings of an outpatient clinic of the Center for Medical and Sanitary Assistance and one of the city’s hospitals.

Nearly 100 people were undergoing treatment at the hospital. None of the patients or medical workers were injured. The patients are being transferred to other hospitals - the statement said.

We remind you

In Dnipro, a residential building sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on November 3. Part of the structure was effectively destroyed.