Russia's attack on Dnipro on November 3: 17 injured, one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
A person was killed and another 17 injured in Dnipro after a Russian attack. Rescuers pulled a woman alive from under the rubble; the hospital is being evacuated.
In Dnipro, 17 people were injured and one person was killed as a result of the Russian attack that occurred on the night of November 3. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Rescuers pulled a living woman from under the rubble. Medics are providing her with all the necessary assistance.
Warning: 18+ video!!!
In addition, Hanzha reported that the Russian attack on Dnipro damaged the buildings of an outpatient clinic of the Center for Medical and Sanitary Assistance and one of the city’s hospitals.
Nearly 100 people were undergoing treatment at the hospital. None of the patients or medical workers were injured. The patients are being transferred to other hospitals
We remind you
In Dnipro, a residential building sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on November 3. Part of the structure was effectively destroyed.