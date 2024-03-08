russia's attack on Chuguiv: a 3-year-old child is among the 5 victims

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21213 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72583 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51345 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 230769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203863 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181032 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155866 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371808 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23634 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 72586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 230772 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 185690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203865 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14132 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22803 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23193 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46656 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54227 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia's attack on Chuguiv: a 3-year-old child is among the 5 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23971 views

Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured in a russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.

russia's attack on Chuguiv: a 3-year-old child is among the 5 victims

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Chuhuiv, 5 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.

This was reported  by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.  

Details

As a result of the russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, five people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.

Three victims were hospitalized. All of them received medical care at the scene.

Recall

At night, russia attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, a nine-story residential building was destroyed. It was also reported that a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were wounded. 

russian troops attack Chuhuiv, two people are wounded08.03.24, 01:09 • 30821 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv
