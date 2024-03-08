russia's attack on Chuguiv: a 3-year-old child is among the 5 victims
Kyiv • UNN
Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured in a russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region.
As a result of the occupiers' attack on Chuhuiv, 5 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, five people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.
Three victims were hospitalized. All of them received medical care at the scene.
Recall
At night, russia attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, a nine-story residential building was destroyed. It was also reported that a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were wounded.
russian troops attack Chuhuiv, two people are wounded08.03.24, 01:09 • 30821 view