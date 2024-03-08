russia's attack on Chuguiv: a 3-year-old child is among the 5 victims

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Chuhuiv, 5 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, five people were injured, including a 3-year-old child.

Three victims were hospitalized. All of them received medical care at the scene.

Recall

At night, russia attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, a nine-story residential building was destroyed. It was also reported that a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were wounded.

