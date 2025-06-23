Grossi proposes returning nuclear inspectors to Iran and resolving the conflict diplomatically

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi stated that the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the USA needs to be resolved through diplomatic means and proposed returning IAEA inspectors to Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Details

Speaking before the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, the head of the agency emphasized that the conflict involving three IAEA member states (Iran, Israel, USA, - ed.) and attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities could destroy the global non-proliferation regime.

We meet today in the midst of a serious conflict involving three IAEA member states, during which Iran's nuclear facilities are being attacked. The severity of this conflict risks shattering the global nuclear non-proliferation regime - emphasized the head of the IAEA.

He called for diplomatic action to prevent escalation.

The path of diplomacy still exists. We must take it, otherwise violence and destruction can reach incredible levels, and the global non-proliferation regime... can collapse and crumble. This is what I told the UN Security Council a few hours ago – noted the head of the IAEA.

To stabilize the situation, Grossi proposed returning IAEA inspectors to Iran.

First of all, we must return to the negotiating table and for that allow IAEA inspectors, who... are the guardians of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, - ed.), to return to Iran's nuclear facilities and report on uranium stockpiles, including... 400 kg enriched to 60% – he informed.

Grossi named the cessation of hostilities as one of the main prerequisites for inspections.

To ensure the necessary security conditions... hostilities must cease – he said.

Addendum

The IAEA stated that significant damage was found at Iran's main nuclear facilities due to American strikes.

At the Fordow facility... craters are visible, indicating the use of earth-penetrating munitions... damage is expected to have been very significant – the agency reported.

In Isfahan, damage was observed to processing buildings and tunnel entrances.

At the Isfahan nuclear facility, additional buildings were damaged... also... entrances to tunnels used for storing enriched material – added experts.

At the Natanz facility, the fuel enrichment plant was attacked.

At the same time, according to reports from Iran, no increased radiation beyond the facilities was detected.

Iran informed the IAEA that no increased radiation levels outside the facility were observed at any of the three sites – clarifies the agency.

However, observations continue, and inspectors are ready to resume work under safe conditions.

Our inspectors remain in Iran and are ready to perform the necessary tasks... Of course, there are significant differences between these situations... but we have proven that we can cooperate even in extremely difficult circumstances - said the Director General of the IAEA.

Recall

The IAEA previously emphasized that attacks on nuclear facilities could cause radioactive contamination with large-scale consequences. The agency has now intensified its call for restraint and diplomacy instead of the use of force.