russian troops attack Chuhuiv, two people are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The russian federation attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. It is known that a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were wounded. The strike also damaged shops, a hotel and cars.
russian troops attacked the city of Chuguev in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv region, enemy troops attacked the city of Chuhuiv.
As a result of the russian attacks, a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were injured.
In addition, destruction was recorded near a nine-story residential building.
Shops, a hotel and about 13 cars were also damaged.
Add
Specialized services are currently working at the site of the hits.
russia shells Kupyansk: two people killed07.03.24, 23:25 • 25861 view