russian troops attack Chuhuiv, two people are wounded

russian troops attacked the city of Chuguev in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, enemy troops attacked the city of Chuhuiv.

As a result of the russian attacks, a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were injured.

In addition, destruction was recorded near a nine-story residential building.

Shops, a hotel and about 13 cars were also damaged.

Add

Specialized services are currently working at the site of the hits.

russia shells Kupyansk: two people killed