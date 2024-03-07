russia shells Kupyansk: two people killed

russian Federation fired multiple rocket launchers at Kupyansk. The attack killed a man and a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, russian forces attacked the city of Kupyansk using multiple launch rocket systems.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, are currently known to have been killed, but the death toll is still being established.

Residential buildings were damaged and a car caught fire.

The rubble is being cleared.

