Forced evacuation of children and their parents from 18 settlements of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region announced

In the Kharkiv region, a decision was made to forcefully and compulsorily evacuate some settlements in the Kupiansk direction. These are children and parents of 18 settlements in the Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata territorial communities. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Today, the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region decided to compulsorily evacuate two territorial communities: Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska. These are 18 settlements. We have to evacuate 161 children with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives. - Sinegubov said.

Details

Syniehubov also said that as of today, the Regional Defense Council has information about 110 minors living in the Velykoburlutsk community and 51 children in the Vilkhuvata community.

The authorities also decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents of 57 settlements.

The head of the OVA emphasized that they must protect families with children from Russian terror of the civilian population of Kharkiv region.

OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA

Recall

On Thursday, the Russian army once again launched a guided aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the night of March 7, the enemy carried out drone strikes on the territory of the training ground of one of the SES institutions. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a KAB. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks.