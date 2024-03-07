$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Forced evacuation of children and their parents from 18 settlements of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region announced

Kyiv • UNN

 23522 views

In Kharkiv region, the authorities decided to forcibly evacuate 161 children with their parents from 18 settlements of the Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities due to Russian shelling of civilian areas.

Forced evacuation of children and their parents from 18 settlements of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region announced

In the Kharkiv region, a decision was made to forcefully and compulsorily evacuate some settlements in the Kupiansk direction. These are children and parents of 18 settlements in the Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata territorial communities. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Today, the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region decided to compulsorily evacuate two territorial communities: Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska. These are 18 settlements. We have to evacuate 161 children with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives.

- Sinegubov said.

Details

Syniehubov also said that as of today, the Regional Defense Council has information about 110 minors living in the Velykoburlutsk community and 51 children in the Vilkhuvata community.

The authorities also decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents of 57 settlements.

The head of the OVA emphasized that they must protect families with children from Russian terror of the civilian population of Kharkiv region.

OVO: Russian troops use cluster munitions for the first time in Kupyansk direction - RMA04.03.24, 14:47 • 21379 views

Recall

On Thursday, the Russian army once again launched a guided aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another.  This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the night of March 7, the enemy carried out drone strikes on the territory of the training ground of one of the SES institutions. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a KAB. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
