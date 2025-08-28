Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 8802 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 8380 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 37718 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 68004 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 67489 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 98958 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 73072 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 79430 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 205815 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91151 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 52396 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 50648 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 17286 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 24679 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 54214 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 121643 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 123876 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 205799 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 186438 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102610 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 82627 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 114895 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 117376 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 113068 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 145652 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3162 views

Russian occupiers hit one of the Ukrainian Navy ships, resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with, and several military sailors are being searched for.

Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed

Russian occupiers hit one of the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one crew member died, there are wounded. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Regarding the information about the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the strike on the ship, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated. The vast majority of the crew is safe. The search for several military sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member died, several were wounded.

- Pletenchuk reported.

563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles28.08.25, 09:36 • 68014 views

Context

The Russian Federation stated that it was allegedly referring to the medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Simferopol" is a Ukrainian medium reconnaissance ship. Built in the hull of a Project 502EM trawler. The basis of the ZZRК reconnaissance equipment complex is the "Melchior" radio-technical reconnaissance station manufactured by SE SRI "Kvant-radiolocation".

Russian Buyan-M ship hit in the Sea of Azov - HUR28.08.25, 12:13 • 7214 views

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine