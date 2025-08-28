Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed

Russian occupiers hit one of the ships of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one crew member died, there are wounded. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Regarding the information about the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the strike on the ship, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated. The vast majority of the crew is safe. The search for several military sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member died, several were wounded. - Pletenchuk reported.

563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles

Context

The Russian Federation stated that it was allegedly referring to the medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Simferopol" is a Ukrainian medium reconnaissance ship. Built in the hull of a Project 502EM trawler. The basis of the ZZRК reconnaissance equipment complex is the "Melchior" radio-technical reconnaissance station manufactured by SE SRI "Kvant-radiolocation".

Russian Buyan-M ship hit in the Sea of Azov - HUR