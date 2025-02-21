Three people were wounded and 13 houses were destroyed as a result of a strike by Ukrainian military aircraft on Gulyaypol in Zaporizhzhia region, RMA head Ivan Fedorov reports to UNN.

Russians attacked a frontline town with guided missiles. At least 13 houses were destroyed. Three people were injured. They are hospitalized and receiving all necessary medical care - Fedorov said.

Recall

The Security Service and the National Police detained an FSB agent who prepared a terrorist attack in the center of Odesa on February 20. He blew up the car of the prosecutor of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.