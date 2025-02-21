Russians strike Gulyaypol with multiple rocket launchers: three people wounded
Three people were injured and 13 houses were damaged as a result of a guided missile strike on Gulyaypol. The wounded were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.
Three people were wounded and 13 houses were destroyed as a result of a strike by Ukrainian military aircraft on Gulyaypol in Zaporizhzhia region, RMA head Ivan Fedorov reports to UNN.
