Russians spread fake about “emergency situation” at Khmelnytsky NPP

Russians are spreading a fake that an emergency situation has allegedly occurred at the Khmelnytsky NPP. This information is denied by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security Spravdi, UNN reports.

Details

Lies: The emergency situation at the Khmelnytsky NPP has caused an increase in the radiation background in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions. This information is spread by anonymous Telegram channels.

The truth: Khmelnytsky NPP is operating normally, there are no deviations from normal operation, nor are there any "emergency situations," Energoatom reported.

The radiation situation at the plant is within current standards. This information was also commented on by the Energoatom Company.