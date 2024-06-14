Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia region 346 times in 24 hours, housing destroyed

During the day, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region 346 times. Seven settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy launched an air strike on Gulyaypole. 163 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. 6 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. 176 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypol, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka.

Fedorov clarified that there were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

