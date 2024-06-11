Invaders are changing the ethnic composition of the inhabitants of the occupied territories of Ukraine - Fedorov

The occupation authorities are planning to bring “specialists” with their families to the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, including members of the “Svo”, to change the ethnic composition of the residents and reduce the possibility of resistance. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

The occupiers declare their intention to bring at least 50 thousand Russians and representatives of other peoples living in the territory of the Russian Federation to the TOT of Zaporizhzhya region. This is a policy of forcibly changing the ethnic composition of the TOT residents, - the statement said.

Details

Fedorov notes that the invaders promise “favorable living conditions” - apparently at the expense of the property of Ukrainians who have left or have not been able to prove their ownership of housing or land.

Forcibly changing the ethnic composition of the occupied territory is a crime. It falls under one of the signs of genocide. Russia is a country that commits international crimes and must be punished for it,” the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA emphasized.

Recall

On June 10, Russians dropped 4 cluster munitions on Kvitkove in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying several houses and injuring 3 people.