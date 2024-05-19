Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia 459 times during the day: there are wounded

Russians shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia. They used UAVs, MLRS and artillery, as a result of which a woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Fedorov, one woman was wounded during an enemy attack in Vasylivskyi district.

Over the last day, Russians conducted 459 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region. Seven settlements came under fire.

Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka were attacked with 243 drones of various modifications.

Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were shelled 13 times with multiple rocket launchers.

Artillery shelling, which totaled 203 incidents, covered Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

According to Fedorov, one woman was wounded during an enemy attack in Vasylivskyi district and eight reports of residential buildings being destroyed.

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the last day , Russia lost 1,210 personnel, 16 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 47 UAVs, 1 cruise missile, as well as 82 vehicles and tankers.