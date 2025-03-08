Russians shelled Sumy region 77 times in a day: houses damaged, agricultural buildings destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 77 shellings of the border area of Sumy region, with 138 explosions recorded. Private houses, a car, and agricultural buildings were damaged in various communities.
A total of 138 explosions were recorded. The communities of Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velykopysarivka, Hlukhiv, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, and Seredyno-Buda were shelled.
It is noted that the occupiers struck the Krasnopillia community with FPV drones, dropping VOG from UAVs, resulting in 19 explosions.
Velykopysarivka community: the enemy fired from mortars (19 explosions), artillery (5 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions), and dropped VOG from UAVs (5 explosions). A private car was damaged and caught fire.
The Russians dropped VOG from UAVs on the Bilopillia community, resulting in 9 explosions.
The Yunakivka community was shelled with tank fire, artillery shelling, CAB launches, UAV strikes, totaling 44 explosions.
The enemy attacked the Esman community with FPV drones, resulting in 7 explosions. Four private houses and two agricultural buildings were damaged.
In the Myropil community, CAB launches, an FPV drone strike, and 5 explosions were recorded.
The Seredyno-Buda and Hlukhiv communities were hit by FPV drones, resulting in 3 explosions.
The Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community also suffered an FPV drone strike, which destroyed an agricultural building of an educational institution.
In the Khotyn community, the enemy fired from artillery and FPV drones, resulting in 12 explosions.
Russian troops carried out a massive drone strike on Odesa, causing fires and damage to infrastructure. Industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and residential buildings were affected, with no casualties reported.
