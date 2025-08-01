Russians plunder history under the guise of archaeology

In the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations with the aim of stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in the temporarily occupied Kherson region as well. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russian "archaeologists" have begun excavations in Mangup-Kale (Bakhchysarai district), without any legal right.

Their goal is not science, but plunder: exporting artifacts to the Russian Federation and rewriting history - the post says.

According to the CNR, the arrival of Russian "expeditions" is also expected in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

"Their task is to falsify historical facts to create 'evidence' of the alleged historical belonging of these lands to the Russian Federation. This is not research - this is an attempt to appropriate our past, just as they are trying to seize the future," the Center for National Resistance reports.

