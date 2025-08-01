Russians plunder history under the guise of archaeology

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 29105 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 49155 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 126162 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 70225 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 75160 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 70262 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 241071 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 278149 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113941 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98104 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15PhotoJuly 31, 04:52 PM • 7804 views
Nicaragua stated that it supports the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territoriesPhotoJuly 31, 04:54 PM • 5222 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 7788 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Tkachenko stated that among the 15 dead, two are childrenJuly 31, 05:50 PM • 5922 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 12660 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 27272 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 29110 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 241075 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 278153 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 203512 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 7876 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 27275 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 133758 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 194519 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 249619 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Facebook
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Russians plunder history under the guise of archaeology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in Kherson Oblast with the aim of appropriating Ukraine's past.

Russians plunder history under the guise of archaeology

In the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations with the aim of stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in the temporarily occupied Kherson region as well. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russian "archaeologists" have begun excavations in Mangup-Kale (Bakhchysarai district), without any legal right.

Their goal is not science, but plunder: exporting artifacts to the Russian Federation and rewriting history

- the post says.

According to the CNR, the arrival of Russian "expeditions" is also expected in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

"Their task is to falsify historical facts to create 'evidence' of the alleged historical belonging of these lands to the Russian Federation. This is not research - this is an attempt to appropriate our past, just as they are trying to seize the future," the Center for National Resistance reports.

Recall

Russian occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization", including state mines and abandoned facilities. The Center for National Resistance considers this to be plunder, as all "ownership documents" are legally null and void.

Occupiers are massively seizing television equipment in the occupied territories - CNS22.07.25, 01:58 • 3768 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarCulture
Luhansk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea