Russians lie about "children assembling drones" in Sumy: what is known about the latest fake

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 6452 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 8137 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 21409 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45511 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 28209 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 68398 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 47546 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 66234 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89042 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199670 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.3m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 97676 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 68428 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 73490 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 36816 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 26158 views
Publications
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 6452 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 27430 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 45511 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 199670 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 251561 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 74537 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 233807 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 415980 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 247181 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 357345 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Russians lie about "children assembling drones" in Sumy: what is known about the latest fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 309 views

Russian Telegram channels are spreading a fake announcement about children assembling drones in Sumy for money. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this information, pointing out the invalid phone number and the absence of such announcements.

Russians lie about "children assembling drones" in Sumy: what is known about the latest fake

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake story that children in Sumy are allegedly offered to assemble drones for money. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Enemy Telegram channels are circulating a photo of an alleged advertisement posted in Sumy. It offers children summer part-time work, namely: assembling drones for money.

The CCD noted that no such advertisements actually exist in Sumy. It is also noted that the phone number indicated in the photo of the advertisement (0542782) is actually not valid.

This is a low-grade fake by Russian propagandists. The purpose of such fakes is to create an image of Ukraine as a state that involves children in military actions. This is part of a propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and justifying strikes on civilian infrastructure

 – stated the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

Russian propagandists are actively spreading disinformation about the alleged preparation for mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine. In addition, Russians are spreading rumors that the age threshold for mobilization will be lowered to 18 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9