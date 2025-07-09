Russians lie about "children assembling drones" in Sumy: what is known about the latest fake

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake story that children in Sumy are allegedly offered to assemble drones for money. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

Enemy Telegram channels are circulating a photo of an alleged advertisement posted in Sumy. It offers children summer part-time work, namely: assembling drones for money.

The CCD noted that no such advertisements actually exist in Sumy. It is also noted that the phone number indicated in the photo of the advertisement (0542782) is actually not valid.

This is a low-grade fake by Russian propagandists. The purpose of such fakes is to create an image of Ukraine as a state that involves children in military actions. This is part of a propaganda campaign aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and justifying strikes on civilian infrastructure – stated the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

Russian propagandists are actively spreading disinformation about the alleged preparation for mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine. In addition, Russians are spreading rumors that the age threshold for mobilization will be lowered to 18 years.