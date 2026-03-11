Russians launched 65 attacks on various fronts - General Staff

Since the beginning of March 11, there have been 65 Russian attacks on the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Shelling of border territories continues. In Sumy Oblast, the settlements of Budky, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Sosnivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Buniakyne, Koreniok, and Malushyne were hit. In Chernihiv Oblast, Khrynivka came under fire.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, three of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobycheve and Cherneshchyna. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to approach the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area. One attack is ongoing.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. Three battles are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 15 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novoplatonivka. Three combat engagements are not yet completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action towards Ternove. In addition, Kolomiytsi and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne, and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka was subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded.

Recall

The Defense Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured during that time. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.