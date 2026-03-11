Russians launched 65 attacks on various fronts - General Staff

$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 5218 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11859 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
01:06 PM • 12239 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
12:47 PM • 16506 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24332 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33680 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32681 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44294 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120437 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1900 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11759 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14384 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48615 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58347 views
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2544 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 7002 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17132 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32603 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32951 views
Russians launched 65 attacks on various fronts - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 65 combat engagements since the beginning of March 11. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Russians launched 65 attacks on various fronts - General Staff

Since the beginning of March 11, there have been 65 Russian attacks on the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Shelling of border territories continues. In Sumy Oblast, the settlements of Budky, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Sosnivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Buniakyne, Koreniok, and Malushyne were hit. In Chernihiv Oblast, Khrynivka came under fire.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, three of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobycheve and Cherneshchyna. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to approach the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area. One attack is ongoing.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. Three battles are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 15 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novoplatonivka. Three combat engagements are not yet completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action towards Ternove. In addition, Kolomiytsi and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne, and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka was subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded.

Recall

The Defense Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured during that time. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine