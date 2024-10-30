Russians launch missile attack in Sumy region at night: two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 31 explosions were recorded. A missile strike on the Khotyn community wounded two civilians and damaged houses and cars.
Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Sumy region at night, wounding two people, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-one explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Andriyashiv communities were shelled, the enemy fired with KABs, artillery, drones of the "Geranium-2" type.
Russians launched a missile attack on the Khotyn community. "As a result of the missile strike, 2 civilians were injured, 2 residential buildings and cars were damaged," the RMA said.
Enemy attacks energy facilities with drones in Sumy region28.10.24, 07:25 • 19629 views