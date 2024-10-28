Enemy attacks energy facilities with drones in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted an air strike on critical energy infrastructure in the Konotop district. During the attack, air defense forces destroyed six enemy drones.
In Sumy region, enemy troops conducted an air strike on energy facilities of critical infrastructure. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, the attack was carried out using a UAV against energy facilities of critical infrastructure in Konotop district of Sumy region.
All the relevant services are already working at the scene to assess the damage and carry out restoration work.
It is important to note that during the anti-aircraft battles, air defense destroyed six enemy drones.
Explosions occur in Sumy after warning of enemy drones26.10.24, 21:04 • 31595 views