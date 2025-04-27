The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 15508 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 54014 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 59565 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 44527 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 102912 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 58874 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 49077 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50398 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53659 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41770 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

April 27, 02:01 AM • 13663 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

April 27, 03:20 AM • 10731 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

April 27, 04:02 AM • 20576 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

08:02 AM • 19243 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 6976 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 102912 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 90859 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 120481 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 171138 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 331319 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 54014 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 34488 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 70682 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 62134 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 66059 views
The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Dnipro district of Kherson, wounding four people. A medical facility, a private house and apartment buildings were damaged.

The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

As a result of another air strike by Russian invaders on Kherson, four people were injured. Multi-storey buildings, a private house, and a medical facility were damaged. 

UNN reports with reference to Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

The enemy struck the Dnipro district of Kherson.

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy air strike on Kherson. An 81-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury and abrasions to her face. She is under the supervision of doctors.

- the Kherson MBA TG channel initially reported.

It later became known that the number of victims had increased.

Two more people who were injured in the Russian air strike sought medical attention. The 58- and 59-year-old men suffered mine-explosive injuries and open head wounds.

- the message says. 

As a result of the enemy air strike, the buildings of a healthcare facility in the Dnipro district were damaged. Mainly the windows were blown out by the blast wave, the MBA added.

Let us remind you

As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, 4 people were killed and 17 were injured. The enemy launched more than 3,000 attacks on 15 settlements, damaging 40 residential buildings.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Kherson
