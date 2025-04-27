The occupiers launched an air strike on Kherson: four people were injured, buildings were damaged

As a result of another air strike by Russian invaders on Kherson, four people were injured. Multi-storey buildings, a private house, and a medical facility were damaged.

The enemy struck the Dnipro district of Kherson.

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy air strike on Kherson. An 81-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury and abrasions to her face. She is under the supervision of doctors. - the Kherson MBA TG channel initially reported.

It later became known that the number of victims had increased.

Two more people who were injured in the Russian air strike sought medical attention. The 58- and 59-year-old men suffered mine-explosive injuries and open head wounds. - the message says.

As a result of the enemy air strike, the buildings of a healthcare facility in the Dnipro district were damaged. Mainly the windows were blown out by the blast wave, the MBA added.

As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, 4 people were killed and 17 were injured. The enemy launched more than 3,000 attacks on 15 settlements, damaging 40 residential buildings.