Russians launch another missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: cultural facility is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket attack took place in Kryvyi Rih, damaging a cultural facility. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA said.
In Kryvyi Rih, another missile strike by Russian troops damaged a cultural facility, no casualties were reported, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak , said in Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Another rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. A cultural facility was damaged. According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured
As Lysak clarified on the telethon, "Monday morning began with not very good news, because at 10:30 there was another attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih." According to him, rescuers and law enforcement officers are working on the spot.
