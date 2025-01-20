Russians launch a missile strike in Sumy region: high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

In Sumy region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Shostka community, damaging high-rise buildings and an infrastructure facility, with no casualties, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Today, on January 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Shostka community. Preliminary, there were no casualties. Residential multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged - RMA said.

Addendum

According to information of the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded. Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska, Bilopilska communities were shelled.

According to data of the "North" JFO, no civilian casualties were reported over the past day. A critical infrastructure facility in Sumy community and private houses in Sumy and Chernihiv regions were damaged.