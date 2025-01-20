Russians launch a missile strike in Sumy region: high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106384 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105095 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113090 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115479 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138920 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105231 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140676 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113559 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117051 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 93531 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121312 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 69614 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 80600 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 60641 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 106384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140676 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160884 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 60641 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 80600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121312 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142164 views
Russians launch a missile strike in Sumy region: high-rise buildings and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26856 views

A rocket attack on the Shostka community was recorded in Sumy region on January 20. The attack damaged multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility, with no casualties.

In Sumy region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Shostka community, damaging high-rise buildings and an infrastructure facility, with no casualties, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Today, on January 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Shostka community. Preliminary, there were no casualties. Residential multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged

- RMA said.

Addendum

According to information of the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded. Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Seredyno-Budska, Bilopilska communities were shelled.

According to data of the "North" JFO, no civilian casualties were reported over the past day. A critical infrastructure facility in Sumy community and private houses in Sumy and Chernihiv regions were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
shostkaShostka
sumySums

Contact us about advertising