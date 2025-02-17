Russians in the Pokrovske direction are getting more problems than they expected - spokesman for the “Khortytsia” Joint Forces Operation Center

There are very active battles in the Pokrovske direction, but recently the Russians have been experiencing more problems there than they expected. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

I'm talking about the Pokrovsk direction, southwest of Pokrovsk, including Pishchane and the village nearby. There are very active battles there, but lately the Russians have been having more problems there than they expected, - Tregubov said.

Tregubov remindedthat the liberation of Pishchane had already been reported.

The liberation of Pishchane has already been reported, but it should be noted that such settlements in the most active area, and in my opinion, this is the most active area of the frontline right now, change hands from time to time. However, it should be noted that the enemy is very active in complaining about the dominance of Ukrainian FPV drones, and they are beginning to complain about the mistakes of their own commanders, - Tregubov said.

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the Defense Forces has improved in recent days.