Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: no injuries

Today, on June 2, The Shostka district in Sumy region was shelled by MLRS on infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified. According to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties. Writes UNN with reference to the Sumy regional military administration.

Details

the Russians attacked the Shostka district with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on infrastructure facilities. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene of the incident, while details of the consequences are being clarified. According to preliminary data, there were no civilian casualties.

Recall

The enemy is firing along the entire border strip in the Sumy region, using artillery, drones and aircraft, but recently the shelling has decreased.