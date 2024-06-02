ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27837 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96204 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242727 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172573 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164151 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221492 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112991 views

Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: no injuries

Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in Sumy region: no injuries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43683 views

the Russians fired at infrastructure facilities in the Sumy region from multiple launch rocket systems, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

Today, on June 2, The Shostka district in Sumy region was shelled by MLRS on infrastructure facilities. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified. According to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties. Writes UNN with reference to the Sumy regional military administration.

Details

the Russians attacked the Shostka district with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on infrastructure facilities. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene of the incident, while details of the consequences are being clarified. According to preliminary data, there were no civilian casualties.

Recall

The enemy is firing along the entire border strip in the Sumy region, using artillery, drones and aircraft, but recently the shelling has decreased.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
shostkaShostka

