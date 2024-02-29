russians fired 250 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region

Over the past day, russia made 250 strikes in Zaporizhzhia, targeting 9 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, russian forces conducted 250 attacks on 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.

russia-backed militants shelled Malynivka, Shcherbaky and Stepove from the air, carried out 14 MLRS attacks on Robotyne, attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 48 drones 185 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske and other frontline towns and villages - Ivan Fedorov said.

As a result of hostile attacks, there were 30 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

There was no information about the victims.

