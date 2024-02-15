Russians fired 192 shells in Kherson region, one killed, five wounded

Over the past day, Kherson region suffered 18 attacks by Russian troops, with one person killed and 5 wounded, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the last day, the enemy carried out 18 attacks, launching 192 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS, UAVs. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded, including 1 child," Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

