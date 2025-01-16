Russians fire from a tank and remotely mine a village in Kharkiv region - RMA

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Ivashky with tanks, damaging a house and power lines, and the occupiers are also using UAVs to remotely mine the territory of the settlement, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At 12.40, Russian troops shelled the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community with a tank. [A private house was damaged and partially the power grid. There were no casualties," wrote Sinegubov.

"At the same time, the occupants are using UAVs for remote mining of the territory of the settlement. We appeal to local residents: be careful! If you see a suspicious object that looks like an explosive, call 101!" the RMA head emphasized.

