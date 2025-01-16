Russians fire from a tank and remotely mine a village in Kharkiv region - RMA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129203 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117143 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125205 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154450 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113776 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 41898 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116617 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114582 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28035 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 42804 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154450 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172686 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114582 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116617 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130399 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147967 views
Russians fire from a tank and remotely mine a village in Kharkiv region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23518 views

Russian troops shelled Ivashky village of Zolochiv community with a tank, damaging a house and power lines. The occupiers are also using UAVs to remotely mine the territory of the village.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Ivashky with tanks, damaging a house and power lines, and the occupiers are also using UAVs to remotely mine the territory of the settlement, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At 12.40, Russian troops shelled the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community with a tank. [A private house was damaged and partially the power grid. There were no casualties," wrote Sinegubov.

"At the same time, the occupants are using UAVs for remote mining of the territory of the settlement. We appeal to local residents: be careful! If you see a suspicious object that looks like an explosive, call 101!" the RMA head emphasized.

Russian army strikes Kharkiv with “Molniya”: three people injured16.01.25, 15:34 • 26674 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

