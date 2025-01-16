Russian army strikes Kharkiv with “Molniya”: three people injured

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" UAV, three people were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Three people were injured as a result of the UAV crash in Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Information about the damage is being clarified," Terekhov said.

According to him, the strike hit the roadway. Four cars were damaged.

The attack on Kharkiv was previously carried out by Russians using Molniya UAVs, Terekhov summarized.

