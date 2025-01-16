Russian army strikes Kharkiv with “Molniya”: three people injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russian army strikes Kharkiv with “Molniya”: three people injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26674 views

Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv with a Molniya UAV in the Sloboda district. Three people were injured and four cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" UAV, three people were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Three people were injured as a result of the UAV crash in Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Information about the damage is being clarified," Terekhov said.

According to him, the strike hit the roadway. Four cars were damaged. 

The attack on Kharkiv was previously carried out by Russians using Molniya UAVs, Terekhov summarized.

RMA: Russia keeps trying to push deeper into the territory of northern Kharkiv region - RMA16.01.25, 15:17 • 25100 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
kharkivKharkiv

