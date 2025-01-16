RMA: Russia keeps trying to push deeper into the territory of northern Kharkiv region - RMA

Russian occupants continue to try to advance deeper into the territory in the north of Kharkiv region. Heavy fighting continues in the Kupyansk direction. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"In the Kharkiv sector, in the north of our territory, the enemy keeps trying to advance deeper into our territory. Four such attempts and four firefights were registered over the last day. All of them were unsuccessful. Traditionally, heavier fighting continues in the Kupyansk sector, and now the enemy is trying to advance deeper into our territory," said Colonel Syniehubov.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is defending the territory, holding back the Russians, and inflicting quite significant losses on the enemy.

Addendum

On January 9, the head of the Kupyansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin , statedthat the situation near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region is very difficult, with the front line only 2 kilometers away.