Russians dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: two dead, eight wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in the morning, killing two people and injuring eight, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At least 2 people died and 8 were wounded - these are the consequences of the morning attack on Kostiantynivka. The Russians dropped 3 aerial bombs on the city," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, the deceased are two men aged 42 and 69. Of the 8 wounded, one person is in serious condition.

16 private houses, 3 apartment buildings and a car were damaged, the head of the OVA noted.

"Every day we see the same sad picture: the Russians deliberately hit civilians, kill, maim - and enjoy it! Don't risk your life and health! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" Filashkin emphasized.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, Russian shelling killed three residents of Donetsk region and wounded eight others yesterday. On September 23, the police recorded 2,325 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas. 10 settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Sloviansk, the villages of Malotaranivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Yampil, Yasnohirka, the villages of Illinivka, Riznykivka. 48 civilian objects were destroyed, including 22 residential buildings. In addition, this morning Russia shelled Kramatorsk with two drones - an apartment building was damaged.