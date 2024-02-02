The occupiers created an operator in Zaporizhzhia to manage the captured enterprises: they will share the loot

The occupants of the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region have created the so-called "Zaporizhzhia Region Development Corporation" and are transferring a number of seized enterprises to its disposal. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, russians are transferring seized enterprises to the so-called Zaporizhzhia Region Development Corporation. However, this initiative has nothing to do with genuine development, as it is engaged in the distribution of loot.

The occupiers destroyed the region and now call the distribution of loot "development". For example, the "state operator" was given control of Berdiansk Harvesters PJSC and Azov Lubricants and Oils PJSC. - emphasizes the Center for National Resistance

Thus, virtually all the products produced by the remaining production facilities will be transferred to the "state" for nothing. The transferred goods will then be resold through intermediary firms at market prices in russia. The difference will be taken by gauleiters.

A similar scheme has already been successfully applied in the region for grain crops.

