In the temporarily In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the socio-political and socio-economic situation continues to be assessed as a crisis. This was reported by the Center of of National Resistance on Wednesday, April 3, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the TOT has the following problems:

Security (main), as the Russian occupation forces are constantly shelling most of the settlements under their control. The worst situation was recorded in Novotroitsk district;

high unemployment in all occupied territories;



shortage of medicines, and the lack of primary health care in general;



Lack of goods for minors;



constant interruptions in the supply of electricity and natural gas;



Lack of sufficient professional staff in the occupation administration due to the low level of collaboration among the local population.



As a result, the enemy has no chance to to reduce the level of socio-economic tension, as the Russian occupation authorities authorities do not aim to stabilize the situation in the occupied region - said the CNS.

