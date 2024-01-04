Commodity deficit in TOT of Donetsk region - Center of National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
TOT in Donetsk region are facing shortages of goods and crisis situations due to Russian shelling and occupation issues.
In the temporarily In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the socio-political and socio-economic situation continues to be assessed as a crisis. This was reported by the Center of of National Resistance on Wednesday, April 3, UNN reports.
Details
As noted, the TOT has the following problems:
- Security (main), as the Russian occupation forces are constantly shelling most of the settlements under their control. The worst situation was recorded in Novotroitsk district;
- high unemployment in all occupied territories;
- shortage of medicines, and the lack of primary health care in general;
- Lack of goods for minors;
- constant interruptions in the supply of electricity and natural gas;
- Lack of sufficient professional staff in the occupation administration due to the low level of collaboration among the local population.
As a result, the enemy has no chance to to reduce the level of socio-economic tension, as the Russian occupation authorities authorities do not aim to stabilize the situation in the occupied region
