Russians constantly try to penetrate Kupyansk - spokesman for the OSG "Dnipro"

Small groups of Russian occupiers are constantly trying to penetrate Kupyansk. Ukrainian military personnel are holding the defense. This was stated by the spokesman of the OSOU "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

In Kupyansk, there are constant Russian attacks from several directions. Constant attempts by small Russian groups to penetrate the city, which are repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Of course, they repel constant attacks by UAVs, artillery, and everything else they can. Therefore, the situation there is quite difficult. This is a city that is constantly subjected to enemy attacks, and this is a city where Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense. - Tregubov said.

He also spoke about the gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk.

Regarding the pipe, I will not comment yet, but as of now, they (the Russians - ed.) are not using it. Regarding the DRG, they are constantly trying to penetrate the city, these are usually small groups of 5-7 people. But there can be many of them at a specific period of time. They try to use their numbers, they try to infiltrate through Ukrainian positions and, infiltrating through Ukrainian positions, directly occupy some buildings in the urban area. Accordingly, the task is to destroy them before they get there. - Tregubov said.

He noted that the Russians sometimes try to change into other clothes to make them difficult to identify, and try to use certain terrain conditions for infiltration.

Addition

The 10th Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense. The main goal of the enemy is to seize the city of Kupyansk as a whole.

On September 19, the operational command "North" stated that the gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk was damaged and flooded.