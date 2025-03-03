Russians complain about the dominance of Ukrainian drones: the spokesperson of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia" explained where they have problems
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are trying to intercept positions near Pishchane, but are suffering significant losses due to Ukrainian drones. The occupiers were unable to cross the highway from Dnipro and take it under control.
Russian occupiers are still very actively advancing towards Pishchane, trying to intercept positions, but they complain that Ukrainian drones dominate the air. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia," Viktor Trehubov, during a telethon, reports UNN.
In response to the question of how close the Russians are to implementing their plan to cut the route in the Pokrovsk direction, which goes from Dnipro, Trehubov replied: "They have rolled back a bit compared to the situation two weeks ago when the Ukrainian counterattack in Pishchane and Kotlyne caught them by surprise and part of the land was reclaimed."
Trehubov noted that the Russians are still very actively advancing towards Pishchane, trying to intercept positions, but so far the Russians themselves are complaining a lot.
"They complain that they are starting to lack personnel, they complain that Ukrainian drones dominate the air, especially in that section, and they complain that the KABs have become not very effective. In total, this results in high mortality among the Russians and the inability to effectively advance in the direction they have determined. They really wanted to cross the highway and take it under fire and physical control. It didn't happen," Trehubov said.
Supplement
The DeepState project reported on March 3 that Russian troops advanced in Pishchane in Donetsk region, near Pohrebivka in Kursk region, Nadiya, and Zahryzove in Kharkiv region.
On February 16, Trehubov reported that the Ukrainian military achieved success in the Pokrovsk direction, liberating the village of Pishchane, located approximately 5 km south of Pokrovsk.