Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

The SBU found out how Russian special services organized a terrorist attack in the Rivne regional shopping center on February 1. The occupants recruited a Ukrainian without disclosing their true intentions and blew him up with explosives as soon as he entered the building. 8 soldiers were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

As a result of the incident, the terrorist was killed on the spot, and 8 servicemen were wounded of varying severity - the statement said.

Russian special services planned in advance the elimination of their own agent, using him "in the dark" to organize a terrorist attack in the Rivne shopping center. The occupiers got rid of the agent immediately after the task was completed in order to leave no trace.

According to the investigation, the terrorist was a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region who was looking for quick money on telegram channels.

It was there that he was recruited by a representative of the Russian special services, who offered him money for fulfilling an "assignment".

Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents

On the instructions of the curator, the guy arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a tourist backpack. The explosive was equipped with a cell phone, which was used by the occupiers to remotely control the explosion.

The terrorist was holding another device with "remote control" when he entered the TCC building.

Russian special services used the camera on this gadget to track his movement and activated the explosive device immediately after entering the building via a phone call.

The investigation is ongoing in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Law enforcers are establishing all the details of the crime and the persons involved in its organization.

Previously

UNN wrote that an explosion occurred on Grabnyk Street in Rivne on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center.