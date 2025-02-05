Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4779 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58026 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101446 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128675 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113281 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105664 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102023 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105381 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 4842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128679 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105381 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110971 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138207 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139973 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167764 views
Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95487 views

The SBU discloses details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.

The SBU found out how Russian special services organized a terrorist attack in the Rivne regional shopping center on February 1. The occupants recruited a Ukrainian without disclosing their true intentions and blew him up with explosives as soon as he entered the building. 8 soldiers were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN

As a result of the incident, the terrorist was killed on the spot, and 8 servicemen were wounded of varying severity

- the statement said.

Russian special services planned in advance the elimination of their own agent, using him "in the dark" to organize a terrorist attack in the Rivne shopping center. The occupiers got rid of the agent immediately after the task was completed in order to leave no trace.

According to the investigation, the terrorist was a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region who was looking for quick money on telegram channels.

It was there that he was recruited by a representative of the Russian special services, who offered him money for fulfilling an "assignment".

Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents05.02.25, 11:35 • 27318 views

On the instructions of the curator, the guy arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a tourist backpack. The explosive was equipped with a cell phone,  which was used by the occupiers to remotely control the explosion.

The terrorist was holding another device with "remote control" when he entered the TCC building.

Russian special services used the camera on this gadget to track his movement and activated the explosive device immediately after entering the building via a phone call.

The investigation is ongoing in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Law enforcers are establishing all the details of the crime and the persons involved in its organization.

Previously

UNN wrote that an explosion occurred on Grabnyk Street in Rivne on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
rivneRivne

