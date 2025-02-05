Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51665 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103768 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116874 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160653 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104672 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100785 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103328 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150888 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183040 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137559 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139340 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167204 views
Actual
Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents

Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27318 views

Law enforcers detained three Russian agents aged 21-22 who staged a terrorist attack near the shopping center in Pavlohrad. The perpetrators detonated an improvised explosive device for a promised reward from Russian special services.

Law enforcers detained three Russian agents who detonated explosives near the TCR in Pavlohrad on February 2, the SBU reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

SBU and National Police detain Russian agent group that committed terrorist attack in Dnipro region on February 2

- the SBU reported.

The perpetrators detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) near the building of the TCR in Pavlohrad. As a result, a 24-year-old serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds.

"In this way, the Russian special services tried to discredit the activities of the TCR and disrupt mobilization in the region, sowing distrust in the military," the SBU said.

Operations related to the explosions in the TCC are supervised by Russian special services - CPD02.02.25, 22:09 • 34693 views

In Dnipro and Odesa region, law enforcement officers reportedly "detained all members of the agent group during the day.

"They turned out to be three men aged 21 and 22 who were looking for "easy" money on telegram channels. There they were remotely recruited by representatives of Russian special services, offering money in exchange for cooperation," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, one of the agents, a resident of Pavlohrad, "made an IED on his own" following instructions from his supervisor. Then, as indicated, the suspect hid it in a cache near his own house.

"It was found that the explosives were stuffed with nails and nuts to increase the impact of the destruction during detonation," the special service said.

According to the SBU, two other suspects, residents of Odesa region, came to Pavlohrad, where they received the coordinates of the cache. "From there, they took a package with explosives and planted it near the building of the shopping center," the special service said.

Opposite the facility, the attackers, according to the SBU, installed a hidden video camera that was supposed to record the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

"After that, the occupants remotely activated the IED by calling a cell phone," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects in their homes, where they "laid low" and waited for money from the occupiers

- the SBU reported.

However, instead of the promised funds from Russia, the agents received a suspicion from SBU investigators under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

An explosion occurs near the building of the RCC and JV in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region02.02.25, 20:01 • 31274 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising