Explosives detonation near Pavlohrad TCR: SBU reports detention of Russian agents

Law enforcers detained three Russian agents who detonated explosives near the TCR in Pavlohrad on February 2, the SBU reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The perpetrators detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) near the building of the TCR in Pavlohrad. As a result, a 24-year-old serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds.

"In this way, the Russian special services tried to discredit the activities of the TCR and disrupt mobilization in the region, sowing distrust in the military," the SBU said.

In Dnipro and Odesa region, law enforcement officers reportedly "detained all members of the agent group during the day.

"They turned out to be three men aged 21 and 22 who were looking for "easy" money on telegram channels. There they were remotely recruited by representatives of Russian special services, offering money in exchange for cooperation," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, one of the agents, a resident of Pavlohrad, "made an IED on his own" following instructions from his supervisor. Then, as indicated, the suspect hid it in a cache near his own house.

"It was found that the explosives were stuffed with nails and nuts to increase the impact of the destruction during detonation," the special service said.

According to the SBU, two other suspects, residents of Odesa region, came to Pavlohrad, where they received the coordinates of the cache. "From there, they took a package with explosives and planted it near the building of the shopping center," the special service said.

Opposite the facility, the attackers, according to the SBU, installed a hidden video camera that was supposed to record the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

"After that, the occupants remotely activated the IED by calling a cell phone," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects in their homes, where they "laid low" and waited for money from the occupiers - the SBU reported.

However, instead of the promised funds from Russia, the agents received a suspicion from SBU investigators under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

