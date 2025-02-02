Operations related to the explosions in the TCC are supervised by Russian special services - CPD

The operations with explosions in territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) and against Ukrainian servicemen are supervised by the structures of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and the FSB of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on Sunday, UNN reports.

Operations against the military, as well as with the bombing of the TCC, are supervised by the GRU and FSB structures - the statement said.

Kovalenko also said that along with such operations, the media campaign to undermine mobilization, which has been going on since 2022, is intensifying.

Since 2024, Russians have been making particularly large efforts to undermine mobilization and infiltrate the media (bloggers, bots, social networks), - added the head of the CPA.

Recall

On February 1, an explosion occurred in the Rivne territorial recruitment center, killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

On February 2, an explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RTC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.

TCR serviceman was shot dead in Poltava region and his assault rifle was stolen, special operation “Siren” launched - Land Forces