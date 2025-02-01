TCR serviceman was shot dead in Poltava region and his assault rifle was stolen, special operation “Siren” launched - Land Forces

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25371 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66893 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124133 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102391 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106758 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103299 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112691 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152971 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112691 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138651 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140427 views
TCR serviceman was shot dead in Poltava region and his assault rifle was stolen, special operation “Siren” launched - Land Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57785 views

At a gas station in Pyriatyn, an unidentified man wearing a balaclava shot and killed a serviceman of the Poltava Regional Military Center and stole his assault rifle. The attacker fled with one of the mobilized soldiers.

In Pyriatyn, Poltava region, an unidentified man wearing a balaclava shot and killed a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR) and stole his assault rifle. The attacker fled with one of the mobilized soldiers. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

On February 1, 2025, an outrageous incident occurred at a gas station in Pyriatyn while escorting conscripts to the 199th training center - an armed attack on a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR). An unidentified man wearing a gray balaclava and pixelated pants approached a serviceman of the Poltava DTCR, threatening him with a hunting rifle and demanding that he hand over his weapon. When he refused, the criminal shot the soldier. The soldier died on the spot as a result of a serious injury. After the attack, the attacker seized the soldier's assault rifle and fled with one of the mobilized conscripts

- reported the Land Forces.

"The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strongly condemns this egregious crime and demands the most severe punishment for the perpetrators. The killing of a serviceman in the line of duty is a serious crime that must be investigated as soon as possible," the statement said.

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly working at the scene, and investigative measures are underway.

"A special operation Siren has been launched in Poltava region, and we are cooperating with military structures and law enforcement agencies of neighboring regions," the statement said.

"The Land Forces Command expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman of the Poltava DTCR, and assures that his death will not go unpunished. We call on citizens to provide any information that may help in establishing the whereabouts of the attacker and the serviceman who disappeared with him. Together we must stop the criminals who encroach on the lives of Ukraine's defenders," the Land Forces said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava

Contact us about advertising