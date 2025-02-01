TCR serviceman was shot dead in Poltava region and his assault rifle was stolen, special operation “Siren” launched - Land Forces

In Pyriatyn, Poltava region, an unidentified man wearing a balaclava shot and killed a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR) and stole his assault rifle. The attacker fled with one of the mobilized soldiers. This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

On February 1, 2025, an outrageous incident occurred at a gas station in Pyriatyn while escorting conscripts to the 199th training center - an armed attack on a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR). An unidentified man wearing a gray balaclava and pixelated pants approached a serviceman of the Poltava DTCR, threatening him with a hunting rifle and demanding that he hand over his weapon. When he refused, the criminal shot the soldier. The soldier died on the spot as a result of a serious injury. After the attack, the attacker seized the soldier's assault rifle and fled with one of the mobilized conscripts - reported the Land Forces.

"The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strongly condemns this egregious crime and demands the most severe punishment for the perpetrators. The killing of a serviceman in the line of duty is a serious crime that must be investigated as soon as possible," the statement said.

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly working at the scene, and investigative measures are underway.

"A special operation Siren has been launched in Poltava region, and we are cooperating with military structures and law enforcement agencies of neighboring regions," the statement said.

"The Land Forces Command expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman of the Poltava DTCR, and assures that his death will not go unpunished. We call on citizens to provide any information that may help in establishing the whereabouts of the attacker and the serviceman who disappeared with him. Together we must stop the criminals who encroach on the lives of Ukraine's defenders," the Land Forces said.