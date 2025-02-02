An explosion occurs near the building of the RCC and JV in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region
An explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.
Law enforcement officers received a report of an emergency in Pavlohrad: an explosion occurred near the RTC and JV building, a man was injured, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovs'k region police.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, police are working at the scene of an explosion near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad. According to preliminary information, a man was injured as a result of the explosion of an unidentified object.
The police received a report of an emergency at about 18:40. Law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene. The police are conducting appropriate investigative actions.
