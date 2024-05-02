Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times per day

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 368 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy conducted an air strike on Novoandriivka. 139 UAVs of various modifications attacked Guliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. 15 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne the report says

Another 213 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 11 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

