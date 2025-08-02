Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district: school and outpatient clinic damaged, two wounded

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 28170 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 105258 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 94700 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 60582 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 71333 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 130725 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 68508 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155594 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152421 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133021 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.2m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
India will no longer buy oil from Russia - TrumpAugust 1, 11:39 PM • 7524 views
Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled withAugust 2, 12:47 AM • 4972 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expiresAugust 2, 02:22 AM • 12547 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 20415 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideo03:20 AM • 10033 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 105256 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 64303 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 94699 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 82600 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 130725 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 16311 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 57278 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 77777 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 155314 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 190606 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Boeing Starliner
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Fox News
Facebook

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district: school and outpatient clinic damaged, two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

As a result of the strike on Zaporizhzhia district, two people were wounded, up to 100 houses, a school, and an outpatient clinic were damaged. A man is in serious condition, a woman is in moderate condition.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district: school and outpatient clinic damaged, two wounded

As a result of a Russian strike on one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured, and up to 100 private houses, a school, and an outpatient clinic were damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia district. Two people were injured and hospitalized with injuries. Up to 100 private houses were damaged: windows were broken, roofs and doors were disfigured. As a result of the strike, a house, outbuildings, and the adjacent territory caught fire. Emergency services have already localized the fire. The school and outpatient clinic were also destroyed," Fedorov reported.

According to him, "a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district."

"The man's condition is severe. Doctors assess the woman's condition as moderately severe. They are being provided with all necessary medical care," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Recall

On the night of August 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast