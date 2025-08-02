Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia district: school and outpatient clinic damaged, two wounded

As a result of a Russian strike on one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia district, two people were injured, and up to 100 private houses, a school, and an outpatient clinic were damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians attacked one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia district. Two people were injured and hospitalized with injuries. Up to 100 private houses were damaged: windows were broken, roofs and doors were disfigured. As a result of the strike, a house, outbuildings, and the adjacent territory caught fire. Emergency services have already localized the fire. The school and outpatient clinic were also destroyed," Fedorov reported.

According to him, "a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district."

"The man's condition is severe. Doctors assess the woman's condition as moderately severe. They are being provided with all necessary medical care," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Recall

On the night of August 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.