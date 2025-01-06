Russians attacked Kharkiv region with Tornado in the morning: what is known about the consequences

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127973 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134353 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113964 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131172 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129993 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39953 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100204 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102447 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181427 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129997 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131176 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143056 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134664 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151838 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv region with Tornado in the morning: what is known about the consequences

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with Tornado in the morning: what is known about the consequences

 • 23255 views

The occupiers shelled the village of Orishanka with Tornado MLRS, damaging houses and infrastructure. Kamikaze drone attacks in Kharkiv and aerial bomb attacks in Bohodukhiv district were also recorded.

On the morning of January 6, Russian troops shelled the village of Orishanka in Kharkiv region with Tornado MLRS, causing damage. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reported.

Details

"Today, from 09:15 to 09:40, the enemy struck near the village of Orishanka in Bohodukhiv district using Tornado multiple rocket launchers. According to preliminary data, three private houses, outbuildings, gas and power grids were damaged. There was no information about the victims," RMA reported on Telegram.

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops have carried out a series of attacks in the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging civilian objects and infrastructure.

At 16:42, a Molniya-1 kamikaze drone fell on the roof of an administrative building of a company in Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. It did not explode, but damaged the roof. There were no casualties. At 15:15, another drone of the same model damaged the windows of three private houses and a car in Kyiv district of the city, the RMA head noted.

In the village of Turove, Bohodukhiv district, at 23:40, two guided aerial bombs destroyed one private house and damaged eight other buildings, along with outbuildings. In the same area, in the village of Oleksandrivka, at 12:20, an attack by four FPV drones damaged one house. A similar attack at 09:50 was recorded in the village of Vidrodzhenivske, where a private house was also damaged.

Kupyansk district also suffered from the occupants' actions. At 11:00 the day before, an ambulance was damaged by artillery shelling in the village of Kivsharivka.

Recall

Russian occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region.

Yulia Havryliuk

War
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
kharkivKharkiv

