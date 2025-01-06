Russians attacked Kharkiv region with Tornado in the morning: what is known about the consequences

On the morning of January 6, Russian troops shelled the village of Orishanka in Kharkiv region with Tornado MLRS, causing damage. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reported.

"Today, from 09:15 to 09:40, the enemy struck near the village of Orishanka in Bohodukhiv district using Tornado multiple rocket launchers. According to preliminary data, three private houses, outbuildings, gas and power grids were damaged. There was no information about the victims," RMA reported on Telegram.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops have carried out a series of attacks in the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging civilian objects and infrastructure.

At 16:42, a Molniya-1 kamikaze drone fell on the roof of an administrative building of a company in Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. It did not explode, but damaged the roof. There were no casualties. At 15:15, another drone of the same model damaged the windows of three private houses and a car in Kyiv district of the city, the RMA head noted.

In the village of Turove, Bohodukhiv district, at 23:40, two guided aerial bombs destroyed one private house and damaged eight other buildings, along with outbuildings. In the same area, in the village of Oleksandrivka, at 12:20, an attack by four FPV drones damaged one house. A similar attack at 09:50 was recorded in the village of Vidrodzhenivske, where a private house was also damaged.

Kupyansk district also suffered from the occupants' actions. At 11:00 the day before, an ambulance was damaged by artillery shelling in the village of Kivsharivka.

Russian occupants continue to actively advance with infantry in Kharkiv region.