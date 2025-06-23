Russians attacked Kharkiv region with drones: a woman was injured, windows in an apartment building were broken

The enemy continues to strike the Kharkiv region. On June 23, a combat drone landed on a private farmstead in the Zolochiv community. In addition, the aggressors directed a combat drone at a high-rise building in Derhachi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram.

Details

It is reported that the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched pre-trial investigations into new facts of war crimes committed in the Kharkiv region.

Today, during the day, an enemy attack drone attacked an apartment building in Derhachi. The blast wave shattered windows in several high-rise buildings. In addition, three private cars were damaged. It was established that the occupiers used a "molniya" UAV for the strike.

And in the evening, at approximately 6:40 PM, the Russian army struck a private household in the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, with an FPV drone. A 65-year-old woman sustained injuries and acoustic barotrauma.

Prosecutors and police investigators are collecting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

