A man died as a result of a drone attack in the Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

On June 21, a 60-year-old man died from an enemy drone in the village of Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.

A man died as a result of a drone attack in the Kharkiv region

In the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, an enemy UAV attack was recorded, as a result of which a man died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, today, June 21, a 60-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone hitting the village of Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.

Terror against the civilian population continues. Do not neglect safety during an air raid alert

- the message says.

Recall

Kharkiv and the suburbs suffered a massive drone attack on the night of June 20. 4 people were injured, including two minors. 4 fires occurred, multi-story buildings and hangars caught fire.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
