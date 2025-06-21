A man died as a result of a drone attack in the Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
On June 21, a 60-year-old man died from an enemy drone in the village of Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.
In the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, an enemy UAV attack was recorded, as a result of which a man died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.
Details
According to him, today, June 21, a 60-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone hitting the village of Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.
Terror against the civilian population continues. Do not neglect safety during an air raid alert
Recall
Kharkiv and the suburbs suffered a massive drone attack on the night of June 20. 4 people were injured, including two minors. 4 fires occurred, multi-story buildings and hangars caught fire.