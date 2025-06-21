A man died as a result of a drone attack in the Kharkiv region

In the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, an enemy UAV attack was recorded, as a result of which a man died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, today, June 21, a 60-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone hitting the village of Stary Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.

Terror against the civilian population continues. Do not neglect safety during an air raid alert - the message says.

Recall

Kharkiv and the suburbs suffered a massive drone attack on the night of June 20. 4 people were injured, including two minors. 4 fires occurred, multi-story buildings and hangars caught fire.